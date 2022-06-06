Free garden tour offered Saturday

Marcy Huffaker, local expert on sustainable landscaping, will conduct a free garden tour from 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Sponsored by Powered Up Baraboo, this guided tour of several Baraboo yards will demonstrate how homeowners can make healthy choices for the planet, support pollinators, and manage rainwater run off using native plants.
The tour begins at East Elementary School, 815 Sixth St. Maps will be provided. Participants may bike or drive the route. The tour ends at the Maxwell Potter Conservancy pavilion with refreshments and free door prizes of native plants. For more information, call 608-285-2611 or email poweredupbaraboo@gmail.com.