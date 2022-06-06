 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Free garden tour offered Saturday

  • 0

Marcy Huffaker, local expert on sustainable landscaping, will conduct a free garden tour from 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Sponsored by Powered Up Baraboo, this guided tour of several Baraboo yards will demonstrate how homeowners can make healthy choices for the planet, support pollinators, and manage rainwater run off using native plants.

The tour begins at East Elementary School, 815 Sixth St. Maps will be provided. Participants may bike or drive the route. The tour ends at the Maxwell Potter Conservancy pavilion with refreshments and free door prizes of native plants. For more information, call 608-285-2611 or email poweredupbaraboo@gmail.com.

Marcy Huffaker

Huffaker
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fair Food Festival is today

Fair Food Festival is today

The Dodge County Fairgrounds will host its Fair Food Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today with food trucks, vendors, live music and popular k…

$3K scholarships awarded

$3K scholarships awarded

The W.R. & Floy A. Sauey Family Foundation has awarded one-year $3,000 collegiate scholarships, renewable for up to four years, to three c…

PETS OF WEEK: Oakley and Cruella

PETS OF WEEK: Oakley and Cruella

Oakley is a 14-month-old brindle terrier/American pit bull mix, who came in as a stray. She is friendly, very sweet and smart. She knows sever…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News