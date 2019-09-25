Local families who have experienced the death of a loved one can find help coping with grief at a free, half-day summer camp hosted by grief specialists from Agrace HospiceCare.
Children 5 years or older and their parent or guardian who are grieving may attend from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Baraboo Civic Center, 124 Second St., in Baraboo.
The camp is open to any grieving child; they do not need to live near Baraboo or be related to a hospice patient.
There is no cost to attend, but attendees must preregister by calling 608-327-7118 or visiting agrace.org/supportgroup.
For more information, call 608-327-7118 or visit agrace.org/griefsupport.
