Free holiday dinner offered
Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen, S5718 Highway 136 and DL, Baraboo, will host its first annual Thanksgiving Baraboo Community Dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

To reserve a spot for a free homemade Thanksgiving dinner, email scott@tumbledrock.com by Nov. 23; include phone number. Table sizes and capacity will be limited due to COVID-19 safety guidelines and the building will close from 5-6 p.m. Donations to the local homeless shelter also will be accepted.

