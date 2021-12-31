Free ice fishing event offered at Silver Lake Pond

The Portage Ice Fishing Team and Portage FFA will host a free ice fishing event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 15, at Silver Lake Pond, 522 Silver Lake Drive, Portage. Both groups will assist first-time fishers with equipment, practice and advice. No fishing experience required. Attendees will be able to fish without a license or stamp as part of the Wisconsin DNR Free Ice Fishing weekend. Members of the Portage Police Department will discuss ice fishing safety.