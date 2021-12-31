Free ice fishing event offered at Silver Lake Pond

The Portage Ice Fishing Team and Portage FFA will host a free ice fishing event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 15, at Silver Lake Pond, 522 Silver Lake Drive, Portage. Both groups will assist first-time fishers with equipment, practice and advice. No fishing experience required. Attendees will be able to fish without a license or stamp as part of the Wisconsin DNR Free Ice Fishing weekend. Members of the Portage Police Department will discuss ice fishing safety.
Prizes awarded for largest fish caught, including several Cabella’s gift cards. Free hot chocolate provided.
For more information, contact Portage FFA advisors Josh Capodarco at capodarcoj@portage.k12.wi.us, Cassie Grassnickle at grassnicklec@portage.k12.wi.us, or Brenna Bays at baysb@portage.k12.wi.us.