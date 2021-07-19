Free improv show at Ochsner Park

Co-sponsored by the Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library of Baraboo and Baraboo Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, the Improv Lab, Baraboo’s troupe of merry pranksters, will bring their comic improvisations to the band shelter at 7 p.m. Friday, July 23 at Ochsner Park, 903 Park St., Baraboo.
The free show is planned for a general audience. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for maximum comfort. Rain date will be 7 p.m. July 30 at the same place.
For more information, including weather-related changes, visit facebook.com/baraboopl.