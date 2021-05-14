 Skip to main content
Free Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic in Cambria
Columbia County Public Health will host a free walk-in clinic for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Cambria Fire Station, 702 Elizabeth St., Cambria.

Park on the side of the building and follow directional signs to enter the facility. Appointments are not necessary. Participants must be 18 years of age or older and be able to stay onsite for a 15-minute observation period after receiving the vaccine. Practice social distancing and wear a mask in the clinic.

For more information, visit co.columbia.wi.us/columbiacounty/hhs/HealthHumanService/PublicHealth/Coronavirus/tabid/9196/Default.aspx.

