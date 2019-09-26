JUNEAU — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will offer free Landlord Training from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 in the EOC Training Room on the upper level of the Sheriff’s office at 124 West St., Juneau.
Landlords, managers, tenants, city/village representatives, and anyone wanting to know the laws, policies and procedures of the eviction process as well as information on future training sessions should attend.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Presenters include Judge Brian Pfitzinger; Dale Hicks, former president of the Wisconsin Apartment Association; Sheriff Dale Schmidt and other sheriff’s office staff.
RSVP at 920-386-3730 or email jzitlow@co.dodge.wi.us with name, phone number and number of attendees in group.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)