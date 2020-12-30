Free lecture on the transformation of Badger

River Arts Inc will host a free lecture virtually with Zoom from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday to learn more about the Badger Lands.

This free presentation will include two short videos.

“Restoring the Sauk Prairie, A Story of Hope and Healing” originally produced in 2018 to celebrate the Sauk Prairie Conservation Alliance’s 20th anniversary; and updated in 2019. It tells the story of the amazing transformation of a military complex into a public green space through the voices of its diverse stakeholders.

“Of Connection and Renewal: The Historic Apple Trees of the Badger Army Ammunition Plant” is a short video produced by the Alliance in 2018 about the “historic apples” of the Badger Lands. DNR biologist Mike Mossman discovered the “historic apple trees” of Badger in 1998, trees that survived World War II. In the intervening years, these trees have been located, mapped and are now being preserved and propagated to memorialize the original Sauk Prairie farmers and their descendants.

Pre-registration is required due to limited virtual seats. To register, visit riverartsinc.org/transformation or call 608-643-5215.