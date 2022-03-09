 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free Lenten Meal and Bible study

The Dells-Delton United Methodist Church, 320 Unity Drive, Wisconsin Dells, will host a free weekly meal, followed by Lenten Bible study, at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday through April 6. Open to the public. For more information, call Kathy at 608-253-4133.

