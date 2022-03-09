The Dells-Delton United Methodist Church, 320 Unity Drive, Wisconsin Dells, will host a free weekly meal, followed by Lenten Bible study, at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday through April 6. Open to the public. For more information, call Kathy at 608-253-4133.
Free Lenten Meal and Bible study
Related to this story
Most Popular
Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
Name: Tess Carr
A debut novel from 2015 Beaver Dam High School graduate Jacob Gardner is now available at major book retailers.
Fox Lake hosts St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Arthur is a 4-year-old beagle mix brought in as a stray. He is very sweet, super gentle and has very kind eyes. He’s very calm, lovable and en…
SSM Health Beaver Dam physician offices, 130 Corporate Drive, Beaver Dam, will expand its service to include a new therapy space on the clinic…
Name: Jon Plumer
ProgramsMarch 24: 3:45-4:30 p.m., Oreo Taste Testing, for grades 3-5. Registration is required. Call 608-742-4959, ext. 211 to register.
$5K DONATED FOR BATTING CAGE