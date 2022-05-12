 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free, low-cost health screenings offered

Participants will learn how to monitor risks of developing heart disease, diabetes, high cholesterol, and blood pressure at the health fair from 7-10 a.m. May 19 at Mile Bluff—Necedah Family Medical Center, 1408 Wheelihan Ave.

Free blood pressure and blood sugar screenings will be available. Lipid profile tests will be available for $20. This test measures good cholesterol, bad cholesterol, and triglycerides. Fasting is optional.

Once tests are completed, health care professionals will review the results personally, and provide tips on how to reduce risks for developing diabetes and heart disease. Results will be sent to the primary care provider.

Appointments are required, call 608-565-2000.

