Free lunches offered in August
Several local churches and businesses are teaming up to provide free lunch to anyone in the community throughout the month of August.
The lunches will be served from noon to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday at First Presbyterian Church, 416 Ash St., Baraboo.
Anyone in need of a nutritious meal is welcome. The menu will vary daily, featuring a wide variety of hot and cold items prepared by participating groups.
