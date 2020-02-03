Free movie screening and panel discussion

First Presbyterian Church of Baraboo will host a free screening and panel discussion of “Flint: The Poisoning of An American City” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Al. Ringling Theater, 136 Fourth Ave., Baraboo. Following the film, panelists will discuss water quality and environmental justice issues affecting residents of Wisconsin.

The filmmaker asks the central question, “Why is it ok that some people have access to clean water and others don’t?” The goal is to inform viewers about the ongoing crisis in Flint, and inspire local action to protect clean drinking water and end inequity based on race or social class.

The panel discussion will be moderated by Liz Nevers and panelists include, Rep. David Considine of the State Assembly, Justin Huelsemann of the Sauk County Health Department, Wade Peterson of the city of Baraboo Water Utility, and Jori Ruff an educator at the Baraboo School District.