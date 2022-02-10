Public Health Sauk County has free N95 masks available at the back entrance to the West Square Building, 505 Broadway, Baraboo, and throughout the county, including:
Baraboo: Baraboo Homeless Shelter, St. John Lutheran Church, Faith Works Ministries, Trinity Episcopal Church, Our Savior’s Lutheran, Advent Christian New Life Church, Baraboo Children’s Museum, Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library, St. Vincent de Paul Baraboo Food Pantry, Beyond Blessed Food Pantry
Dells/Delton: Dells Delton United Methodist, Holy Cross Episcopal in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin Dells Food Pantry, Kilbourne Public Library
La Valle: Holy Angels Church and La Valle Public Library
Loganville: St Peter’s Church
Lone Rock: Lone Rock Food Pantry
North Freedom: Bluffview Center of Hope Church and North Freedom Library
Reedsburg: Sacred Heart Church & School, Church of God Reedsburg, United Methodist Church Reedsburg, St John's Lutheran Church, Reedsburg Public Library, Reedsburg Food Pantry
Rock Springs: St. John's Lutheran Church and Rock Springs Library
Sauk Prairie: Sauk Prairie Food Pantry, First United Church of Christ Sauk City, Free Congregation of Sauk City, Divine Mercy/St. Aloysius Church, St John's Lutheran in Prairie du sac
Spring Green: Cornerstone Church and Spring Green Community Library
For more information, visit co.sauk.wi.us/publichealth/coronavirus.