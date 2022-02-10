 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free N95 masks available

Public Health Sauk County has free N95 masks available at the back entrance to the West Square Building, 505 Broadway, Baraboo, and throughout the county, including:

Baraboo: Baraboo Homeless Shelter, St. John Lutheran Church, Faith Works Ministries, Trinity Episcopal Church, Our Savior’s Lutheran, Advent Christian New Life Church, Baraboo Children’s Museum, Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library, St. Vincent de Paul Baraboo Food Pantry, Beyond Blessed Food Pantry

Dells/Delton: Dells Delton United Methodist, Holy Cross Episcopal in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin Dells Food Pantry, Kilbourne Public Library

La Valle: Holy Angels Church and La Valle Public Library

Loganville: St Peter’s Church

Lone Rock: Lone Rock Food Pantry

North Freedom: Bluffview Center of Hope Church and North Freedom Library

Reedsburg: Sacred Heart Church & School, Church of God Reedsburg, United Methodist Church Reedsburg, St John's Lutheran Church, Reedsburg Public Library, Reedsburg Food Pantry

Rock Springs: St. John's Lutheran Church and Rock Springs Library

Sauk Prairie: Sauk Prairie Food Pantry, First United Church of Christ Sauk City, Free Congregation of Sauk City, Divine Mercy/St. Aloysius Church, St John's Lutheran in Prairie du sac

Spring Green: Cornerstone Church and Spring Green Community Library

For more information, visit co.sauk.wi.us/publichealth/coronavirus.

