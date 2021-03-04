Free parenting seminars offered

The University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension in Sauk County and colleagues from around the state will offer free, virtual parenting programming from noon to 1 p.m. Fridays via Zoom.

Positive Parenting Program seminars will provide parents of children ages 0-12 years with a toolbox of strategies to raise confident and healthy children, build strong family relationships, manage misbehavior, and prevent problems from happening in the first place.

Parents participating in the Triple P seminar receive specific developmental and child development advice to optimize their child’s development. Each seminar and group discussion can be taken as a stand-alone or as part of an integrated series. Participate in any seminar or discussion group as interested.

Seminars

March 12: The Power of Positive Parenting - This seminar introduces the five core principles of positive parenting.

March 19: Raising Confident, Competent Children - This seminar builds on the foundation seminar and shows parents how to teach children important values and skills.

March 26: Raising Resilient Children - This seminar focuses on helping children learn emotional-regulation skills and shows parents how to teach their children about feelings.