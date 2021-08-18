Free program on dealing with stress offered

WeCOPE “Connecting with Our Positive Emotions” is a free interactive program that helps adults deal with stress. Managing life’s challenges in healthy ways allows participants to better care for themselves and others. The seven-week long program will meet once a week for an hour starting in September and then again in December.

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension, Sauk County educator Amanda Coorough, will teach WeCOPE. Participants will learn about and practice skills such as mindfulness, savoring, positive reappraisal, gratitude, goal setting, and more. WeCOPE has been shown to reduce stress and depression, increase positive emotions/affect, and improve health.

The first series meets in-person from 11 a.m. to noon Fridays, Sept. 10-Oct. 22 at the West Square Building, 505 Broadway, third floor, Baraboo.

The second series meets via Zoom from 6-7 p.m. Nov. 22-Jan. 3 for extra support dealing with holiday-related stresses.

Register for the program at https://go.wisc.edu/5cf394 or contact amanda.coorough@wisc.edu.