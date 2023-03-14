Jennifer Semrau, waste reduction and diversion coordinator for the Department of Natural Resources, will lead a free community class, “Know Before You Throw: Recycling in Wisconsin” at 6 p.m. on March 29 at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County campus, Rodem Room, 1006 Connie Road, Baraboo. Registration is requested at go.uwplatt.edu/community-programs.

“We want to help people understand better what’s a ‘yes’ and what’s a ‘no,’” said Semrau. Attendees will get a walk-through of the workings of a recycling program, from pickup to transport to processing, and have a chance to get answers to lots of questions that may have been on their mind.

Items such as appliances, tires and many other materials are in fact banned from landfills statewide, so those rules, plus other local policies and ordinances are important to know.

Then, from 6-7:30 p.m. April 26, join groundwater education specialist Kevin Masarik for a presentation, What’s in your Drinking Water?” what you should know, testing options available and more. Open to city and well water consumers. Register at go.uwplatt.edu/community-programs.

The free, public program is presented by the Continuing Education Institute of UW-Platteville, and the Sauk County Department of Land Resources and Environment. An explanation of statewide landfill bans and recycling programs available at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Recycling/Banned.html.

For more information, email continuing@uwplatt.edu, call 608-342-1314 or visit go.uwplatt.edu/continuing

To request disability accommodations, contact the Continuing Education Institute two weeks prior to class at 608-342-1314, 888-281-9472 or continuing@uwplatt.edu.