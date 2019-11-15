JUNEAU — The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Dodge County will host a free Respite Day for Family Caregivers from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the TAG Center, 1700 Breckenridge St., Mayville.
Drop a loved one off with professional caregivers to enjoy music, activities, crafts, a movie, lunch and a massage while the family caregiver can take a break.
Registration is required by Nov. 29 and space is limited, call 920-386-3580.
