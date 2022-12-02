 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free session on ‘Making Physical Activity Fun!’ offered

JUNEAU — Dodge County Association for Home and Community Education will host the public to an upcoming free Learning Session on “Making Physical Activity Fun!,” at 1 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Dodge County Administration Building Auditorium 127 E. Oak St., Juneau.

Pattie Carroll, human development and relationships educator, will share ways to create a fun regular exercise routine and discover what motivates you and how to master habits that will help you be more successful in following through on regular exercise. Attendees will also create strategies to overcome barriers that keep them from regular exercise.

Contact the Extension Dodge County office at 920-386-3790 to register for this educational program. For more information, visit http://dodge.uwex.edu or call 920-386-3790.

