Free shoreline garden tour offered
Free shoreline garden tour offered

FOX LAKE — The Dodge County Alliance for Healthy Soil - Healthy Water will host a free garden tour of waterfront gardens on Fox Lake and Beaver Dam Lake from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 26.

The self-led driving tour begins at the Fox Lake Town Park on Blackhawk Trail with a brief presentation and tour of buffer gardens, rain gardens and other shoreline practices; rain or shine. The garden tour features six gardens.

Visit shoreline gardens where property owners are striving to improve water quality, shore stabilization and fish/wildlife habitat and learn how simple shoreline landscaping practices can improve lakes and waterways. Call or text 630-997-2810 to reserve a space.

For more information, visit healthysoilhealthywater.org.

