Harmony Bistro inside Fountain Chateau Bed and Breakfast, Hustler, will be hosting its annual free community Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 28. Delivery is offered to shut-ins within a 10 mile radius or carry-outs are also available.
To arrange for carry-out or delivery of a meal, or to make a cash donation call 608-427-3787 by Nov. 27.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
During this holiday season Fountain Chateau Bed and Breakfast will also be collecting non-perishable food items for area food pantries. Donations can be dropped off at 202 E. Main Street in Hustler.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)