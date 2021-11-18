Free Thanksgiving Meal planned

FaithWorks Ministries will hold its third annual Free Community Thanksgiving Meal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Glacier Rock Restaurant, 630 W. Pine St., West Baraboo. Due to the COVID pandemic, the meal will be carryout only.
FaithWorks Ministries will deliver free hot meals to senior citizens, those with physical disabilities and families living in hotels in the Baraboo area; call Pastor Antowan Hallmon Sr. at 608-448-8974 by 4 p.m. Saturday to schedule delivery.
For more information, to donate and/or volunteer at future community events, visit fwministries.com.