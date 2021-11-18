 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free Thanksgiving Meal planned
0 Comments

Free Thanksgiving Meal planned

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FaithWorks Ministries will hold its third annual Free Community Thanksgiving Meal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Glacier Rock Restaurant, 630 W. Pine St., West Baraboo. Due to the COVID pandemic, the meal will be carryout only.

FaithWorks Ministries will deliver free hot meals to senior citizens, those with physical disabilities and families living in hotels in the Baraboo area; call Pastor Antowan Hallmon Sr. at 608-448-8974 by 4 p.m. Saturday to schedule delivery.

For more information, to donate and/or volunteer at future community events, visit fwministries.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Santa visits New Lisbon

Visit with Santa at the New Lisbon Lions Club annual craft fair from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 4 at the New Lisbon High School, 500 S. Forest St.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News