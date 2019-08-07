Dan Wood and Kimberly Fisher will perform piano and guitar classical and contemporary music at 7 p.m. Aug, 10 at the Free Thinkers Hall, 307 Polk St. Sauk City. Tickets are $10 at the door. Cash or check only. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the performers and the Free Thinkers' building renovations.
Wood studied jazz and rock guitar with jazz guitarist, Roger Brotherhood. In 1983, he began studying classical guitar with Emmy award-winning guitarist/composer, Jaime Gusicafré, while still attending West High School in Madison. He continued his musical education at Madison Area Technical College. In 1995, he began teaching students. In 1996, he produced and released an album called “Shining Cloud.” In 2004, he and accomplished pianist, Kimberly Fisher, opened a music studio in Sauk City called Music Café.
Fisher attended school in the Sauk Prairie area. She worked in a professional capacity as a local church choir piano accompanist and began vocal training. She performed vocal music at the WSMA Solo and Ensemble Music Festival and was awarded positive ratings. She auditioned for and sang in Chamber Singers, the choral equivalent of a chamber ensemble, using voices instead of instruments, at her local high school.
