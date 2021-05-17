Free train rides for vets and their families

Mid-Continent Railway Museum, E8948 Museum Road, North Freedom, will offer free train rides to military personnel and their families through Sept. 5.

Mid-Continent has joined museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. The serving military member need not be present.

Mid-Continent also offers active and retired military members a $10 discount off their ticket every day its open all season long. Active and retired military members also can claim a free coach ticket during our Stars & Stripes Special weekend. These discounts outside of the Blue Star Museums program do not extend to family members.

For more information on these programs, visit midcontinent.org.