Free trial yoga class offered virtually

Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services Department will host “Free Try-It: Chair Yoga and Relaxation Techniques,” virtually from 9:45-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22 via Zoom with instructor Livia Schomber. The Zoom application must be installed on your device.

This class incorporates gentle and accessible movement and varied relaxation techniques, suitable for everyone looking for an easier way to move the body and learn ways to slow down the mind and de-stress. The class will start with yoga moves in a chair or with the assist of a chair and continue with breathing techniques, meditation practices and mini Yoga Nidra, a powerful relaxation technique, sessions.

The deadline for this free class, for ages 18 and older, is Dec. 18. Register online at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas or call 920-887-4639, ext. 103. Confirmation of online access to the class will be sent with a follow-up email after the registration deadline.

The next eight-week session of this program starts on Jan. 5, 2021.