Free vaccine clinic in Columbus

Columbia County Public Health will host a free walk-in clinic for the COVID-19 vaccine from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 at Columbus Middle School, 400 S. Dickason Blvd., Columbus.

The Pfizer vaccine is open to ages 12 and older. Parent/guardian consent form required for ages 18 and younger. The second dose will be provided on Sept. 9. The Johnson & Johnson, one and done, vaccine is for age 18 and older.

Appointments are not necessary. No identification or insurance card is necessary. Participants should plan to stay onsite for a 15-minute observation period after receiving the vaccine. Practice social distancing and wear a mask in the clinic.

For more information, visit co.columbia.wi.us/columbiacounty/hhs/HealthHumanService/PublicHealth/Coronavirus/tabid/9196/Default.aspx.