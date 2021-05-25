Free vaccine walk-in clinic set

Columbia County Public Health will host a free walk-in clinic for a first dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, ages 12 and older, and a second dose Moderna vaccine from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Columbia County Health & Human Services Building, 111 E. Mullett St., Portage.

Enter via the Aging & Disability Resource Center entrance. Appointments are not necessary, but are encouraged at https://wi-telegov.egov.com/columbia-county.

The second dose Moderna vaccinations are already scheduled.

Participants must stay on site for a 15-minute observation period after receiving the vaccine while practicing social distancing and wearing a mask.

If younger than age 18, a parent or guardian must be present to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

For more information, visit co.columbia.wi.us/columbiacounty/hhs/HealthHumanService/PublicHealth/Coronavirus/tabid/9196/Default.aspx.