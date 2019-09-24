Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, in conjunction with Sauk County police chiefs and the Sauk County TRIAD Program, will hold the 19th annual vehicle safety check, a free vehicle winterization check for senior citizens throughout Sauk County.
The TRIAD clinics will also serve as drug take-back sites this year.
Sauk County TRIAD has teamed up with sponsors Glacier Valley Ford-Mercury in Baraboo; Hartje Farm, Home & Tire in La Valle; Hovlands BP-Amoco in Lake Delton; McFarlanes’ in Sauk City; Koenecke Ford in Reedsburg; and George’s Auto Body in Spring Green.
Free services include a check of fluids, hoses, belts, lights and equipment on vehicles. No appointments are necessary and refreshments will be provided.
Locations and dates include:
Baraboo: 9 a.m. to noon, Sept. 27, Sauk County Law Enforcement Center, 1300 Lange Court, with Glacier Valley Ford
Spring Green: 9 a.m. to noon, Oct. 4, Spring Green Township Hall, E4441 Kennedy Road, with George’s Auto Body
Reedsburg: 9 a.m. to noon, Oct. 11, Koenecke Ford, S2745 Twin Pine Road
You have free articles remaining.
Sauk City: 9 a.m. to noon, Oct. 18, McFarlanes’, 780 Carolina St.
Lake Delton: 9 a.m. to noon, Oct. 25, Delton Fire Department, 45 Miller Drive, with Hovland’s
La Valle: 9 a.m. to noon, Nov. 1, Hartje Farm, Home & Tire Center, S1428 Highway 33
For more information, call Meister or Shelly Backeberg of the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office at 608-355-3212; Det. Sgt. Jeff Shimon of the Baraboo Police Department at 608-355-2720; Officer Alex Ziemke of the Spring Green Police Department at 608-588-2125; Officer Troy Spencer of the Lake Delton Police Department at 608-254-7571; Officer Jeff Beck of the Sauk Prairie Police Department at 608-643-2427; Sgt. Andrew Foesch of the Reedsburg Police Department at 608-524-2376; or Chief Jim Astle of the town of La Valle Police Department at 608-985-7695.
Drug collection
Controlled and non-controlled prescriptions, over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, non-aerosol sprays, inhalers, creams, vials and pet medications will be accepted for the take-back program.
Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials containing bodily fluids or blood, mercury thermometers, personal care items like shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens, etc., and household hazardous waste like paint, pesticides, oil, gas and acids will not be accepted.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)