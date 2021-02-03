 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free virtual lecture on the former powder plant
comments

Free virtual lecture on the former powder plant

{{featured_button_text}}
Free virtual lecture on the former powder plant

Aerial view of the former Badger Army Ammunition Plant provided by the Museum of Badger Army Ammunition.

 RIVER ARTS Contributed

River Arts will host a virtual lecture at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 on the history of the Badger Ordnance Works/Badger Army Ammunition Plant from 1941 to 1997. Verlyn Mueller, curator of the Museum of Badger Army Ammunition will present a 35-minute PowerPoint with live narration followed by a question and answer time. This program will answer questions about what was behind the fence and what was done there.

This event is free, but pre-registration is required due to limited virtual seats. To register, visit riverartsinc.org/transformation or call 608-643-5215.

comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Compeer appoints Ahl to board
Community

Compeer appoints Ahl to board

Compeer Financial, a Farm Credit cooperative with local offices in Baraboo, Beaver Dam and Prairie du Sac, has appointed Ashley Ahl of Merrill…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News