Free virtual lecture on the former powder plant

River Arts will host a virtual lecture at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 on the history of the Badger Ordnance Works/Badger Army Ammunition Plant from 1941 to 1997. Verlyn Mueller, curator of the Museum of Badger Army Ammunition will present a 35-minute PowerPoint with live narration followed by a question and answer time. This program will answer questions about what was behind the fence and what was done there.