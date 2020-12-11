 Skip to main content
Free virtual parenting seminars offered
University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County, The Parent Resource Place and Beaver Dam Unified School District, will offer the Triple P-Positive Parenting Program, a free series for families with children ages 0-12. Pattie Carroll, human development and relationships educator will facilitate each session.

Triple P is an internationally recognized program that provides parents with a toolbox of strategies to raise confident and healthy children, build strong family relationships, manage misbehavior, and prevent problems from happening in the first place.

Attend one, two, or all three seminars from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays from the comfort of home, Jan. 12, The Power of Positive Parenting; Jan. 19, Raising Confident, Competent Children; Jan. 26, Raising Resilient Children.

Register today at talkreadplaywi.com/parenting.

