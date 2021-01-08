River Arts will host a free virtual presentation on the Driftless Area, "Decoding the Driftless: A Film of Science Exploration and Adventure," at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26. Register for free to secure a virtual seat at riverartsinc.org/transformation or call 608-643-5215.

Emmy-winning filmmakers George Howe, Tim Jacobson, Rob Nelson, and Neil Rettig have teamed up with Jonas Stenstrom of “Untamed Science,” to capture fantastic footage of the Driftless Region, and weave it into a compelling story, in a way never done before. Soar over ancient rugged bluffs, skim the surface of primordial rivers, venture deep underground to mysterious secret worlds, marvel at sacred archeological treasures, and hang perilously over massive rock cliffs.