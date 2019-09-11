Friends of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway Science team leader Dave Marshall will be available to test water samples with an electronic nitrate tester following the Lower Wisconsin State Riverway Board meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Spring Green Community Library, 230 E. Monroe St. Testing is free, but donations accepted.
Run the tap for a few minutes and then fill any glass or plastic container that holds about six ounces and bring it to the library. This is not an official test, but is excellent screening to determine if concern is warranted.
