Free yoga week offered for first responders
Bee Alive Yoga Studio, 230 W. Wisconsin St., Portage, will host a free yoga week for first responders, Nov. 14-20. For class schedule, to sign up or for more information, call 608-745-9333, visit beealiveyoga.com/schedule or stop in the studio. Present badge at class entry.

