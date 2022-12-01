 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free Youth Mental Health First Aid Training offered

On Dec. 12, Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation will offer free Youth Mental Health First Aid training from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston.

This one-day course will introduce common mental health challenges for youth. The instructor-led training will review typical adolescent development and teach a five-step action plan for how to help young people in crisis and non-crisis situations.

This program is designed to teach parents, family members, school staff and other caring citizens how to help an adolescent, age 12-18, who is experiencing mental health or addiction challenges. Attendees with be given tools to identify, understand, and respond to someone who might be struggling with a mental health or substance use challenge. Topics covered include anxiety, depression, substance use, disorders in which psychosis may occur, disruptive behavior disorders, and eating disorders.

This training is free and is led by a certified instructor who emphasizes hope for recovery. Once this course is completed, attendees will be certified in Youth Mental Health First Aid.

Pre-registration is required and seating is limited. To register, visit the “Calendar of Events” at milebluff.com or call Katie at 608-847-2735.

