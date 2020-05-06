Freedom Fest cancelled
Freedom Fest cancelled

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing impact on the public, and with strict consultation of local health professionals, the Reedsburg Freedom Fest Committee has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Freedom Fest Celebration.

“We are terribly disappointed to have to cancel this wonderful event,” said Dave Estes, mayor of the city of Reedsburg. “But the safety of the citizens of Reedsburg remains our top priority throughout this unprecedented public health emergency.”

