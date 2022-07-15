 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
French House on historic tour

French House

The historic French House will be part of the 2022 Baraboo Tour of Historic Homes on July 23.

 SAUK COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

The 2022 Baraboo Tour of Historic Homes will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 23. The tour will feature five private historic homes.

Advance tickets are $15 for non-members, $13 for members. Day of tour tickets, $17 and $15, respectively; available at Corner Drug, the Sauk County History Center, Baraboo Visitors Center, Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce and at saukcountyhistory.org. For online orders, tickets will be held at a will-call table for day of tour pick up at Van Orden Mansion, 531 Fourth Ave., Baraboo. Tickets will not be mailed. Addresses for the historic homes will be printed on the tickets. Start the self-guided tour at any of the homes where a program with information will be handed out at the first home visited.

Four years after Herbert French married Mary Louise Van Orden in 1908, they had this Craftsman Style house built across the street from her parents house which is now the Sauk County Historical Museum. The French House was most likely designed by the same person, prominent Milwaukee architect, Alfred Clas.

For more information, contact the Sauk County Historical Society at 608-356-1001 or email history@saukcountyhistory.org.

