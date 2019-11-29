Freriks earns award for FFA program

Linda Aide, co-president of the Dodge County Area Retired Educators Association presented the Spotlight on Education Award to Serena Freriks of the Waupun FFA Chapter for their Day on the Farm program on Nov. 20. The award carries a $100 stipend. DCAREA is affiliated with the Wisconsin Retired Educators Association which provides funding for the award.
