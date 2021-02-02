Frey named Optimist mid-level leader

Colby Frey was named the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club’s Middle Level Leader for January at the Jan. 20 Optimist Zoom meeting. He is an eighth-grader and the son of Tammy Frey and Craig Frey and brother to Kendra. Colby Frey is a member of the FFA Club and he enjoys playing baseball, building things and carpentry. After high school he would like to pursue a career as a diesel mechanic.