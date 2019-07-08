The Friends of the Columbus Public Library are celebrating. On July 13, the Friends Book Store will be open 10 a.m.—2 p.m. and will be celebrating the return of $5 bags of books in the Children’s Room. The best way to spread the love of reading is to start with the children. The price change will make books more affordable for families. The Friends will also be celebrating the seventh anniversary of its reorganization. The Friends have been able, with the generosity of the community, to pick up some of the library costs. Also, as one last celebration on July 13, former president and now Vice President and Friends Book Store manager, Linda Parpart, is furnishing a dessert table from Julie’s Java. She will be celebrating her 70th birthday.
“The Friends Book Store is my second home. People have become my friends through our love of books,” Parpart said. “Who better to celebrate this happy occasion with than the public?”
She is requesting no cards or gifts. Donating books to the Friends Book Store in her honor would be very much appreciated. Join in the fun and food and wish Linda (the book lady) a happy birthday.
