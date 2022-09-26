Friends of MacKenzie plan fundraising banquet

The Friends of MacKenzie Environmental Center, Inc., will host a fundraising banquet with a social hour offering beer/wine/soda at 5:30 p.m., hot and cold heavy appetizers, raffles, door prizes and reception with program to follow at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at MacKenzie Center Lodge building, W7303 Highway CS and Hwy. Q Poynette. No formal dinner. Tickets are $45 each, order by Saturday, no tickets sold at the door.