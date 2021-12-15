Friends of Reedsburg Public Library sponsor Holiday Gift Fund Drive

Though post pandemic programming may look different, library staff are committed to providing the community with educational programs for both children and adults. Friends of the Library donations often help supply the funds for visiting authors or performers, either in person or online. Your gift to the Friends may be the “little extra” that ensures a robust programming schedule in 2022.

Your own online holiday shopping may benefit the library as well. Through the Amazon Smile program, one-half of 1% of every purchase made is donated to the Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library. To participate, go to smile.amazon.com and choose “Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library.” When you order, items in your cart will be identified for Smile program eligibility. Viking Village Food receipts also benefit the library with 1% of each sale directed to the library.

Finally, consider a Friends of the Library membership this year. An individual membership for 2022 costs just $5 and allows you to shop early at Friends of the Library Book sales. Volunteering with the Friends group is another great way to contribute to the library, make friends, and give back to the community. Volunteers may help with the book sale, the spring pie sale, fall bread sale, and other projects.