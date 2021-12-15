Friends of Reedsburg Public Library sponsor Holiday Gift Fund Drive

Reedsburg Public Library
“Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow All Under One Roof” is Reedsburg Public Library’s slogan, and this December you are invited to contribute to “tomorrow” with your donation to the Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library Holiday Fund Drive.
Donation slips are available online at reedsburglibrary.org, in the library, or may be requested with your contactless locker pickup. Donations of any amount will be thankfully received. Specific categories listed for consideration on the form include adult books, children’s books, large print, audiobooks, DVDs and programming. Other collection categories may also be suggested. Donors’ names will be acknowledged with “snowflake’’ ornaments on the Friends of the Library holiday tree.
Through the pandemic, checkouts of reserved items, materials for locker pickup, and classroom use have remained steady. Newer collections for circulation at the library include Spanish titles, games for XBox and PlayStation, and graphic novel selections. Collections particularly popular with Reedsburg library customers include recent fiction, children’s fiction and nonfiction, large print, audio, and DVDs. As Reedsburg Public Library expands its outreach efforts to local nursing homes and assisted living locations, obtaining additional materials will become a priority.
Though post pandemic programming may look different, library staff are committed to providing the community with educational programs for both children and adults. Friends of the Library donations often help supply the funds for visiting authors or performers, either in person or online. Your gift to the Friends may be the “little extra” that ensures a robust programming schedule in 2022.
Your own online holiday shopping may benefit the library as well. Through the Amazon Smile program, one-half of 1% of every purchase made is donated to the Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library. To participate, go to smile.amazon.com and choose “Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library.” When you order, items in your cart will be identified for Smile program eligibility. Viking Village Food receipts also benefit the library with 1% of each sale directed to the library.
Finally, consider a Friends of the Library membership this year. An individual membership for 2022 costs just $5 and allows you to shop early at Friends of the Library Book sales. Volunteering with the Friends group is another great way to contribute to the library, make friends, and give back to the community. Volunteers may help with the book sale, the spring pie sale, fall bread sale, and other projects.
Contribute to the “tomorrow” of the Reedsburg Public Library. For more information about the Holiday Fund Drive, or any other library program or service call the library at 768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.