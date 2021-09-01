Friends of the Library Book Sale, Sept. 9-12

The Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library Book Sale is back and will be held during library open hours from Sept. 9-12 in the Community Room.
After a yearlong hiatus on book sales due to the pandemic, Reedsburg Public Library will accept donations for the book sale through Sept. 8. If you have been cleaning out over the last year, the library can use your donations of hardcover and paperback books for children, teens and adults. Movies on DVD, audiobooks on CD, and music CDs will also be accepted. Unfortunately, encyclopedias, textbooks or VHS tapes cannot be accepted; materials in poor condition may be turned away. Bring your gently used donations to the library’s Community Room during these two weeks.
The Friends of the Library book sale features these donations, items donated pre-pandemic, as well as books and audiovisual titles from the library’s collection that are duplicates, outdated, or no longer needed. So far, the library sale looks to boast a huge selection of adult fiction and nonfiction books. Individual items will not be priced, with free will donations to the Friends group accepted in payment. Volunteers from the Friends of the Library group will be available in the Community Room to handle sales by cash, check and credit card.
Now might be the perfect time to become a Friend of the Reedsburg Public Library. Members of the Friends group are invited to a book sale “Membership Preview” night where they have the first pick of sale materials. An individual year membership to the group, valid through summer 2022, is just $5. A family membership is $10 for the year, and a Lifetime membership is $75. The Friends of the Library are active in a number of fun fundraising activities that raise additional money for the library to use for special collections, library programs or projects.
Mark your calendars for the Friends Fall Library Book Sale now. Masks are required in the library’s Community Room. For more information, call the library at 768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
