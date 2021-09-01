Friends of the Library Book Sale, Sept. 9-12

The Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library Book Sale is back and will be held during library open hours from Sept. 9-12 in the Community Room.

After a yearlong hiatus on book sales due to the pandemic, Reedsburg Public Library will accept donations for the book sale through Sept. 8. If you have been cleaning out over the last year, the library can use your donations of hardcover and paperback books for children, teens and adults. Movies on DVD, audiobooks on CD, and music CDs will also be accepted. Unfortunately, encyclopedias, textbooks or VHS tapes cannot be accepted; materials in poor condition may be turned away. Bring your gently used donations to the library’s Community Room during these two weeks.

The Friends of the Library book sale features these donations, items donated pre-pandemic, as well as books and audiovisual titles from the library’s collection that are duplicates, outdated, or no longer needed. So far, the library sale looks to boast a huge selection of adult fiction and nonfiction books. Individual items will not be priced, with free will donations to the Friends group accepted in payment. Volunteers from the Friends of the Library group will be available in the Community Room to handle sales by cash, check and credit card.