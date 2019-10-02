Fritsch honored as Optimist September middle level leader

On Sept. 18, Evelyn Fritsch was honored as the Optimist September Middle Level Leader. Selected by her physical education and health teacher Rick Yanke. Fritsch has become an active and prominent member of our school's environmental health group, called the Green Team. She has been a speaker at the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club about the Green Team and their ideas and goals for the future. Pictured, from left, are Cari Coker-Fritsch, Evelyn Fritsch and John Fritsch.
