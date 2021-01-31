FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: 4-H at Home project kits available

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION
University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County
As we enter a new year, we have been learning how to do things in a different way. We have learned that youth need opportunities to do projects, learn skills and develop the essential elements that youth learn through being a part of the 4-H program. Those elements include Belonging, Independence, Mastery and Generosity. To meet this need, Extension Dodge County’s Positive Youth Development educator Marie Witzel and program colleagues in Columbia and Sauk counties decided to offer project kits focused on the 4-H Curriculum. “We came up with the idea of “Explore 4-H at Home” project kits. The kit registration is due on the 15th of the month prior. The registration deadline for a March kit is due on Feb. 15. We currently have the March and April kits open for registration. It has been exciting to see over 100 people ordering kits in the area.”
Explore 4-H at Home descriptions
Kits are available to order beginning in January with a selection of up to three kits per month depending on age and interest. More details including costs are available on the registration page at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/18nb-lKd7XAq1ULYs5wo6s1ZwKmI8VAGo9r5rQwYvI-o/edit.
Kit options for March and April include a Cloverbud Kit with winter and spring learning activities in each of the major 4-H project areas such as animal science, arts and communication; family, home and health; mechanical science; natural resources; plant and soil science; and science and technology. Some activities will be items to make and others will be some things to try, learn and reflect upon.
Other kit options for youth explore the topics of aerospace, recycling, home environment, and STEM-Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. The April Agriculture Science kit looks for ways to learn more about agriculture and life science with learning activities from the “Acres of Adventures” 4-H project curriculum. The Agriculture Science kit will focus on learning from four categories: All About Agriculture—Homegrown Play Dough; Bread Basket Weaving; and Tie Dye Agriculture using natural dyes; Fast Food Agriculture—High Speed Mystery Food; Mystery Agriculture—Mystery Mush and Tofu Timber; Plant Detectives—Seed Sort and Soil Sam.
Registration and information for the May and June kits will be available online later in spring. Explore 4-H at Home project kits are available to the public as well, and those interested can learn more about each kit and information about Positive Youth Development programs at https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu or call Extension Dodge County at 920-386-3790.