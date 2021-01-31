FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: 4-H at Home project kits available

As we enter a new year, we have been learning how to do things in a different way. We have learned that youth need opportunities to do projects, learn skills and develop the essential elements that youth learn through being a part of the 4-H program. Those elements include Belonging, Independence, Mastery and Generosity. To meet this need, Extension Dodge County’s Positive Youth Development educator Marie Witzel and program colleagues in Columbia and Sauk counties decided to offer project kits focused on the 4-H Curriculum. “We came up with the idea of “Explore 4-H at Home” project kits. The kit registration is due on the 15th of the month prior. The registration deadline for a March kit is due on Feb. 15. We currently have the March and April kits open for registration. It has been exciting to see over 100 people ordering kits in the area.”