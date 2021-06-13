FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: 7-week program to help with stress, anxiety offered

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County

Summer is beginning, and many people are taking a deep breath after a long winter and spring. Although it appears that some people are getting back to “normal,” the stress and anxiety resulting from a worldwide pandemic may linger for others.

Even prior to COVID, the rates of anxiety, depression, and self-harm reported by young people have been increasing. Suicide rates were remaining steady. While one in four Wisconsin youth report that they receive the help they need when they feel distressed, how do we support the three in four that do not get the support they need? Pattie Carroll, human development and relationships educator for University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension, points out that one strategy in helping young people handle stress, is for parents to model self-care. UW-Madison Extension in Dodge County offers a seven-week program designed to help adults reduce stress and anxiety.