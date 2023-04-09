Start: Keeping an eye out for invasive garlic mustard

Garlic mustard is a non-native plant that invades woodlands in Wisconsin. It will often start growing before our native plants, and so they can be easy to find in early spring after the snow has melted. For more information about garlic mustard, visit https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Invasives/fact/GarlicMustard.html.

Stop: Pruning and harvesting oaks

Oak wilt is a fungus that infects oaks wounds when spore carrying beetles are in the air, and the trees are actively growing. Oaks in Wisconsin will start growing again in April, so it is best to stop pruning or felling your oak trees. For more information about oak wilt, visit https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/foresthealth/oakwilt.

Get Ready: Tree orders will be ready to pick up and plant soon

Finally, a reminder for folks who ordered trees from the Wisconsin DNR tree sales or their local County Land Conservation Department. Tree sales from this past winter will be ready to pick up in April. If you have trees coming, make sure you are ready. Learn about tree planting, get a custom planting plan, or get your order ready for next year at the DNR Tree Planting website at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/TreePlanting.

If you have any tree planting questions or have more than 1,000 trees coming and want to borrow a tree planter from the county, contact your local DNR service forester. The Dodge County DNR Forester is Dylan Bell, 608-547-2135 or dylan.bell@wisconsin.gov.

For more information, contact Tony Johnson, Natural Resource educator, at 608-386-8900 or anthony.johnson@wisc.edu.