FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: All about sodium

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County

When looking at the nutrition facts panel on the side of packaged foods, there are some nutrients we want to eat more of and others we try to limit. One of the nutrients to limit is sodium. Sodium and salt are often thought of as the same thing, however, they are indeed different. Sodium is a mineral whereas salt is a compound made up of sodium and chloride. Sodium is the compound that causes some negative effects on our body.

Limiting sodium helps reduce the risk of developing high blood pressure and/or heart disease. For those individuals that do not currently have one of those concerns, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends consuming less than 2300 mg of sodium per day- this is equal to 1 teaspoon per day. For those at risk of high blood pressure and/or heart disease, the guidelines recommend consuming 1500 mg of sodium/day or less—this is equal to ⅔ of a teaspoon. If you have orders from your physician please follow those guidelines. According to the FDA, “75% of the sodium we consume daily comes from eating packaged and restaurant foods, whereas only a small portion (11%) comes from salt added to food when cooking or eating.”