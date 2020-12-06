FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: All about sodium

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION
University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County
When looking at the nutrition facts panel on the side of packaged foods, there are some nutrients we want to eat more of and others we try to limit. One of the nutrients to limit is sodium. Sodium and salt are often thought of as the same thing, however, they are indeed different. Sodium is a mineral whereas salt is a compound made up of sodium and chloride. Sodium is the compound that causes some negative effects on our body.
Limiting sodium helps reduce the risk of developing high blood pressure and/or heart disease. For those individuals that do not currently have one of those concerns, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends consuming less than 2300 mg of sodium per day- this is equal to 1 teaspoon per day. For those at risk of high blood pressure and/or heart disease, the guidelines recommend consuming 1500 mg of sodium/day or less—this is equal to ⅔ of a teaspoon. If you have orders from your physician please follow those guidelines. According to the FDA, “75% of the sodium we consume daily comes from eating packaged and restaurant foods, whereas only a small portion (11%) comes from salt added to food when cooking or eating.”
The FDA also notes that “more than 40% of the sodium consumed by Americans comes from the following types of processed foods: bread/rolls; cheese, natural and processed; cold cuts and cured meats, deli and packaged ham/turkey; mixed meat dishes, beef stew, chili, meatloaf; mixed pasta dishes, lasagna, pasta salad, spaghetti with meat sauce; pizza; poultry, fresh/processed; sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs, submarine sandwiches; savory snacks, chips, crackers, popcorn, and pretzels); soups.
So, what can you do to reduce your sodium intake? Here are a couple of suggestions from the FDA to get you started: buy fresh or frozen vegetables, those not in sauce; rinse canned vegetables under water, try putting them in your colander; choose low-sodium or no-sodium added options when available; when eating out, request sauces and dressings to be on the side versus coming already on top of your dish; limit the amount of salt you add when making meals at home; check the ingredients list, sodium gets into foods from more than just salt. Try to limit consumption of the following sodium-rich ingredients: saline, sodium benzoate, sodium bicarbonate—baking soda, sodium chloride—salt, sodium nitrite and msg—monosodium glutamate.
For more information, visit accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/InteractiveNutritionFactsLabel/factsheets/Sodium.pdf; contact Caitlin Richardson at Columbia County Extension FoodWIse at 608-742-9693 or caitlin.richardson@wisc.edu.
