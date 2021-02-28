FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Build your resilience for better health

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION
Psychologists define resilience as the process of adapting well in the face of adversity, trauma, tragedy, threats or other significant sources of stress. Examples include things like family and relationship problems, serious health problems, workplace, or financial stressors. Developing resilience can help you cope and bounce back after changes, challenges, setbacks, disappointments, and failures. Developing skills of resilience can help you face challenges and difficulties in life, which can help you, feel better and cope better.
Pattie Carroll, human development and relationships educator with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension explores one mindfulness tool that can help individuals build resiliency and reduce stress.
Our levels of resiliency will change and develop throughout our lives, and at points, we will find that we don’t cope as well as others or as well as we think we should, while at other times we surprise ourselves when we manage a difficult situation with relative ease. “One thing that can help build resilience is to replace negative self-talk with a resilience building mantra or statement repeated often,” said Carroll.
Mantras benefit us in a variety of ways. They can offer our minds productive thought, allow us to put all our energy into a particular feeling or idea, or aid us in becoming more present. Creating a mantra for ourselves is a tool we can use to build a more positive view of ourselves, gain confidence in our strengths and abilities and help us to manage our emotions- all of which shore up our resiliency.
A mantra needs to be personal and one that works for you and a mantra needs to be repeated to oneself every time a negative thought enters your mind. Examples include, “we’re okay,” “I’ve got this,” “I can do this,” “Whatever happens, I can handle it.”
“I challenge you to come up with your own mantra and start using it today and every time those negative thoughts come to mind, replace those thoughts with your mantra. Give it a try,” said Carroll.