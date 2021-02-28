FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Build your resilience for better health

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County

Psychologists define resilience as the process of adapting well in the face of adversity, trauma, tragedy, threats or other significant sources of stress. Examples include things like family and relationship problems, serious health problems, workplace, or financial stressors. Developing resilience can help you cope and bounce back after changes, challenges, setbacks, disappointments, and failures. Developing skills of resilience can help you face challenges and difficulties in life, which can help you, feel better and cope better.

Pattie Carroll, human development and relationships educator with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension explores one mindfulness tool that can help individuals build resiliency and reduce stress.

Our levels of resiliency will change and develop throughout our lives, and at points, we will find that we don’t cope as well as others or as well as we think we should, while at other times we surprise ourselves when we manage a difficult situation with relative ease. “One thing that can help build resilience is to replace negative self-talk with a resilience building mantra or statement repeated often,” said Carroll.