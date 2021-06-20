FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Building youth relationships

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION
University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County
As we think about youth programs, many directions come to mind. As youth groups are re-connecting after more than a year of being apart, there is a focus of building relationships. Marie Witzel, positive youth development educator with University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension–Dodge County recently read an article from Search Institute, a nonprofit organization that studies and works to strengthen youth success in schools, coalitions, youth and family organizations, and the faith community. The article focused on a study on Relationships for Outcome Initiatives and among the partner studies, Shared Intentions with Distinct Approaches emerged. Witzel found three common points to share.
The first point highlighted developmental relationships that “Integrate or Accent.” Studied partner groups “integrated developmental relationships into their training systems making them an explicit and district focus.” Another group was weaving them into the existing systems. As a result, the framework, its language and its guiding principles are becoming part of the organization’s culture and practices, rather than an add-on to already busy schedules.
The second point asks, “Who Should Get Involved?” The usual focus was young people and their teachers. However, the study also found that in a case from Columbus, Ohio, the focus was on staff and volunteers where they “sought to ensure that a commitment to nurturing developmental relationships permeated the organization’s staff,” made it specific to who was doing it.
The third point was regarding “Parallel, Sequential, or Interwoven Emphases.” Over the past three years, all of the groups have struggled with change: in the multiple frameworks, strategic plans, staffing, trauma-informed practices and a pandemic. During that time, the groups were trying to figure out where developmental relationships fit. In one case, a San Antonio group, “intentionally linked the trauma-informed practices and developmental relationships. The leaders reported that they have found they can better serve students who have experienced trauma through the lens of developmental relationships.”
As a summary, when looking at the study focusing on the area of Purposeful in Nurturing Relationships the study found if you would look at the ROI partner organizations, one thing you would experience is a level of “intentionality or purposefulness in how they approach relationships in ways that fit who they are, their culture, and their community.”
This article was helpful as a youth serving organization to think about the importance of developmental relationships in youth that we serve. A connection with youth makes a huge difference in their lives. Information in this article is retrieved from “What does a Relationship-Rich Organization Look Like,” by Eugene C. Roehlkepartian, PhD.
For more information, call 920-386-3790 or visit https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu.