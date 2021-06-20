FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Building youth relationships

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County

As we think about youth programs, many directions come to mind. As youth groups are re-connecting after more than a year of being apart, there is a focus of building relationships. Marie Witzel, positive youth development educator with University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension–Dodge County recently read an article from Search Institute, a nonprofit organization that studies and works to strengthen youth success in schools, coalitions, youth and family organizations, and the faith community. The article focused on a study on Relationships for Outcome Initiatives and among the partner studies, Shared Intentions with Distinct Approaches emerged. Witzel found three common points to share.

The first point highlighted developmental relationships that “Integrate or Accent.” Studied partner groups “integrated developmental relationships into their training systems making them an explicit and district focus.” Another group was weaving them into the existing systems. As a result, the framework, its language and its guiding principles are becoming part of the organization’s culture and practices, rather than an add-on to already busy schedules.