Bovine colostrum is the production of the mammary gland in the 24 hours after calving and it is the first source of nutrients for the calf. All female mammals produce it, and, in all species, it is of great importance, since it depends on whether the offspring survive or not. In the case of ruminants, including cattle, colostrum is essential.

Colostrum is packed with important nutrients that increase metabolism and stimulate digestive activity; and antibodies – immunoglobulins - to help to build calf’s immune system, protecting the calf against diseases. The nutrients that colostrum contains are higher concentrations of fat and vitamins A, D and E. Also, it contains twice as much dry matter and minerals, and five times as much protein as the whole milk. In addition, colostrum provides a variety of bioactive substances that stimulate the development of the young calf’s digestive system.

However, to understand the relevance of colostrum in calves, it is necessary to understand that the bovine placenta is impermeable to the antibodies, which means that calves are born without any type of acquired immunity, so they depend on colostrum consumption to acquire it and thus strengthen their immune system.

For this reason, the quality, the quantity, and the timing of colostrum feeding – Quickly - are the major factors affecting calf morbidity and mortality.

Quality

Feed high quality colostrum that has been measured with a refractometer or colostrometer. Good quality colostrum contains at least 50 mg/mL of IgG - immunoglobulin G. Using the colostrometer, colostrum quality is read from a color-coded scale. Green samples contain more than 50 of IgG - up to 140 mg/mL, yellow readings range from 20 to 50 mg/mL, and red values fall below 20mg/mL. Any colostrum containing less than 20 mg/mL IgG should not be used. For better accuracy with this instrument, it is necessary to use the colostrum cooled to room temperature – 72 degrees Fahrenheit. At lower temperatures, the IgG concentration is overestimated; to high temperatures the read will be underestimated. Quality will decrease if the colostrum becomes contaminated with bacteria or other pathogens, which colonized the gut of the calf before colostrum feeding, decrease the IgG absorption, and exposes the calf to potential systemic infection. Then, it is very important to collect colostrum as hygienically as possible. Try to cool colostrum to 40 degrees F or less as soon as possible, and store in a refrigerator.

Quantity & Quickly

It is very recommended to give at first feeding of four quarts/liters of colostrum to large breed calves in the first hour of birth. For small breed calves, three quarts/liters of colostrum are enough as soon as possible after birth. Since many calves, depending on the delivery difficulties, will not drink this large amount at one time, an esophageal feeder may be used to feed all or part of the colostrum. This method of feed will not interfere with the absorption of the IgG. However, it is necessary to have the expertise when using the esophageal feeder, otherwise, rough handling when using a tube feeder can injure calves. An alternative feeding schedule is to feed two quarts within an hour and then an additional two quarts within the next six to eight hours.

Can we allow the calf to nurse the cow to get the colostrum? This is an unreliable feeding method. When calves nurse on their own, around 40% do not drink enough colostrum and only 25% consume adequate colostrum within an hour of birth.

To optimize immunity, it is essential that calves receive their first colostrum feed as soon as possible after birth. For this reason, timing is critically important. After birth, the calf can absorb large molecules, like IgG, but in about 24 hours of age closure occurs, meaning the cells lining the intestine lose the ability to absorb these molecules. Also, the digestive enzyme secretion increases its activity producing a breakdown antibody in the gut. Then, the longer we wait to feed calves their first meal, the greater the chance calves will not receive enough immune protection.

To understand and to implement the three Qs, will help you keep healthy, strong, and better calves for the future.