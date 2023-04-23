Hypertension, otherwise known as high blood pressure, happens when there is increased pressure of blood pushing against the walls of your arteries which can cause heart health problems and increase the chances of a stroke according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC also states, 47% of adults in the United States have hypertension and one way to reduce the risk of developing hypertension and/or reduce damages caused by hypertension is to lower sodium intake. Utilizing herbs and spices in place of salt in meals is a great way to start. The University of Delaware has a resource to help you think about pairing herbs/spices with foods.